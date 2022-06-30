REBusinessOnline

Timber Hill Group Sells 3.5-Acre Outdoor Storage Facility in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Timber Hill Group has sold a 3.5-acre outdoor storage and fleet parking property at 4626 W. 42nd St. in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Zenith IOS purchased the property, which is zoned for truck parking and is located near the Cicero Avenue and I-55 interchange. Timber Hill acquired the site in 2017 and added a perimeter fence, gate system and lighting. Brian Vanosky and Tim McCahill of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Timber Hill is a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  