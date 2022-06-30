Timber Hill Group Sells 3.5-Acre Outdoor Storage Facility in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Timber Hill Group has sold a 3.5-acre outdoor storage and fleet parking property at 4626 W. 42nd St. in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Zenith IOS purchased the property, which is zoned for truck parking and is located near the Cicero Avenue and I-55 interchange. Timber Hill acquired the site in 2017 and added a perimeter fence, gate system and lighting. Brian Vanosky and Tim McCahill of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Timber Hill is a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate.