Timberland Partners Buys 248-Unit Encore Memorial Apartments Near Tulsa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

Encore Memorial in Bixby, Oklahoma, totals 248 units. The property was built in 2012.

BIXBY, OKLA. — Minneapolis-based investment firm Timberland Partners has purchased Encore Memorial, a 248-unit apartment community located in the southern Tulsa suburb of Bixby. Built in 2012, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a business center, resident clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground and a volleyball court. Timberland Partners acquired the asset through its $100 million TPAF VII Fund. The seller was not disclosed.