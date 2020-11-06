REBusinessOnline

Timberland Partners Purchases 205-Unit Luxury Apartment Property in Rochester, Minnesota

Preserve on Maine was built in 2017.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Timberland Partners has purchased Preserve on Maine, a 205-unit luxury apartment property in Rochester near Minneapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2017, the community is located at 4010 Maine Ave. SE. The seller, Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, was also the property’s developer. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor heated pool, entertainment room, dog run, pet spa and walking trails. There is also a daily shuttle service to the Mayo Clinic. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented Harbor Bay.

