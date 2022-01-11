Timberlane Partners Divests of 137-Unit Morton Apartments in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

The Morton in Salt Lake City features 137 apartments and a rooftop terrace with firepits.

SALT LAKE CITY — Timberlane Partners has completed the disposition of The Morton, an apartment property in Salt Lake City. Nearon Enterprises acquired the complex for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, The Morton features 137 apartments, access-controlled garage parking, a rooftop terrace with firepits and barbecue grills, a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, and a package locker system. Apartments features at least nine-foot ceilings, smart-home technology, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies, with an average unit size of 677 square feet.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.