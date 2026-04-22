Timberline, Origami Capital Break Ground on 6.4 MSF Rivana Mixed-Use Development in Northern Virginia

DULLES, VA. — A partnership between Timberline Real Estate Partners and Origami Capital Partners LLC has broken ground on Rivana, a 6.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development located on 103 acres in Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County. County officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, which was held on Monday, April 20.

According to the Loudoun County website for the project, plans for Rivana include a 463,000-square-foot retail village; 3.5 million square feet of Class A offices; 3,700 residential units; 500 hotel rooms; a performing arts venue; and two public parks at full build-out.

The construction timeline was not released, but Washington Business Journal reports the developers will begin vertical construction on Phase I in mid-2027. The first phase will span 2 million square feet and include 1,500 apartments, a hotel and 150,000 square feet of retail space.

Rivana is situated along the border of Loudoun and Fairfax counties near the Innovation Center Metro station and within one mile from Dulles International Airport. The development will feature four full phases in Loudoun County and a fifth in Fairfax County, according to Washington Business Journal.