Time Century Holdings Receives $23.6M Construction Loan for Jewelry Center in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — Time Century Holdings, a New York-based real estate investment and development firm, has received a $23.6 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project known as Time Century in downtown Miami. City National Bank of Florida provided the loan for the 225,000-square-foot project.

Time Century Holdings will use the funds for Phase I, which consists of the wholesale retail space of the building, including the basement, ground, mezzanine and second floors. Phase II, planned for later this year, consists of four stories of office space. The renovations are expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022. Time Century has preleased more than half of the retail space.

Formerly known as Metro Mall, Time Century is located at 1 NE First St. in Miami’s Jewelry & Diamond district, which has more than 400 jewelry stores in a four-block radius. Designed by Kobi Karp, the jewelry center’s amenities will include a three-story atrium with newly designed escalators and computerized directories, a valet parking service and public parking garages.