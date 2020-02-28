Time Equities Acquires 177,624 SF Loft Office Building in Cincinnati

The property, 302 West Third, rises nine stories.

CINCINNATI — Time Equities Inc. has acquired 302 West Third in Cincinnati for an undisclosed price. The nine-story, 177,624-square-foot office building was originally built in 1915 and renovated in 2001 and 2016. The loft-style property features a conference center and complimentary morning coffee for all tenants, some of which include Al Neyer, Baxter Hodell Donnelly Preston Inc., Immedion and Grey Advertising. Max Pastor and Brian Soto of TEI led the acquisition on behalf of the organization. Michael Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of HighBrook Investors.