Time Equities Acquires 363,000 SF Industrial Building in Huntington, West Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, West Virginia

Sierra Corp. sold the property to New York City-based Time Equities Inc. for $9 million. (Photo courtesy of Time Equities Inc.)

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has purchased a 363,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 550 27th St. in Huntington. Sierra Corp. sold the property to the New York City-based firm for $9 million.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale to a combination of national, regional and local tenants. The facility is located adjacent to the CSX Transportation rail hub and the Port of Huntington, which is situated along the Ohio River.

Sal Ramundo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Max Pastor and Brian Soto led the TEI acquisitions team internally.

