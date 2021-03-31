Time Equities Acquires Apartment Complex in Grand Rapids for $68.2M

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has acquired The Brix in Grand Rapids for $68.2 million. Located at 414 Benson Ave. and built in 2018, the two-building apartment complex offers one- to three-bedroom floor plans. It is currently 93 percent occupied. Amenities include a heated swimming pool, two-story fitness center, tenant lounge, golf simulator, covered parking and pet park. Brad Gordon and Robert Cohan of TEI managed the acquisition on an internal basis and will also manage the property. Evan Riggle of Triad RE Partneres represented the undisclosed seller. The purchase marks TEI’s 13th acquisition in the state of Michigan and its third multifamily property in Grand Rapids.