Time Equities Acquires Industrial Property in Anchorage, Alaska for $9.1M

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has expanded its Alaska portfolio with the purchase of 501 W. 58th Ave., an industrial facility in Anchorage. 58TH Avenue Warehouse LLC/Chugach Alaska Corp. sold the asset for $9.1 million

Spanning 2.4 acres, the industrial site features 48,011 square feet of first-floor space and various mezzanine and outdoor storage space. Platt Electric and Chugach Alaska occupy the property.

Ami Ziff, Jonathan Kim, Grant Scott and Eli Smith provided in-house representation for TEI, while Eric Sobolik of Jack White Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.