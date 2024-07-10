Wednesday, July 10, 2024
501-W-58th-Ave-Anchorage-AK
The industrial site at 501 W. 58th Ave. in Anchorage, Alaska, features 48,011 square feet of first-floor space and various mezzanine and outdoor storage space. (Image courtesy of Time Equities Inc.)
Time Equities Acquires Industrial Property in Anchorage, Alaska for $9.1M

by Amy Works

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has expanded its Alaska portfolio with the purchase of 501 W. 58th Ave., an industrial facility in Anchorage. 58TH Avenue Warehouse LLC/Chugach Alaska Corp. sold the asset for $9.1 million

Spanning 2.4 acres, the industrial site features 48,011 square feet of first-floor space and various mezzanine and outdoor storage space. Platt Electric and Chugach Alaska occupy the property.

Ami Ziff, Jonathan Kim, Grant Scott and Eli Smith provided in-house representation for TEI, while Eric Sobolik of Jack White Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.

