Time Equities Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Trenton for $28.8M

Pictured is one of the properties in the Trenton Loft Portfolio that was recently acquired by Time Equities.

TRENTON, N.J. — New York City-based Time Equities Inc. has acquired the Trenton Loft Portfolio, a collection of three multifamily buildings totaling 200 units in Trenton, for $28.8 million. The three buildings are located in the Trenton Transit Center/Chambersburg neighborhood. Michael Oliver, Fran Coyne and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.