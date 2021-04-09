REBusinessOnline

Time Equities Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Trenton for $28.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Trenton-Loft-Portfolio

Pictured is one of the properties in the Trenton Loft Portfolio that was recently acquired by Time Equities.

TRENTON, N.J. — New York City-based Time Equities Inc. has acquired the Trenton Loft Portfolio, a collection of three multifamily buildings totaling 200 units in Trenton, for $28.8 million. The three buildings are located in the Trenton Transit Center/Chambersburg neighborhood. Michael Oliver, Fran Coyne and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

