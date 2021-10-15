Time Equities Acquires Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 526,019 SF in Wilmington, Ohio

WILMINGTON, OHIO — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has acquired three industrial buildings totaling 526,019 square feet in Wilmington, which is located midway between Cincinnati and Columbus. Located along Progress Way, the buildings are fully occupied by PC Connection, DealerTrack and New Sabina Industries. Max Pastor and Brian Soto of TEI led the acquisition. Michael Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller.