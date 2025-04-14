Time Equities Buys 62,049 SF Shopping Center in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York City-based investment firm Time Equities Inc. has purchased The Shoppes at Westgate, a 62,049-square-foot shopping center in Rochester. The sales price was $6.1 million. Built in 1958 and renovated in 1986, the center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Bath & Body Works and Citizens Bank. Ami Ziff, Jonathan Kim, Grant Scott and Eli Smith represented Time Equities in the transaction on an internal basis. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller.