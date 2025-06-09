Monday, June 9, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Time Equities Buys Brooklyn Apartment Building for $13.1M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment firm Time Equities Inc. has purchased a 38-unit apartment building in the Ditmas Park area of Brooklyn for $13.1 million. Built by Lightstone Management in 2018, the building at 323 E. 19th St. offers one- and two-bedroom units and was fully occupied at the time of sale. According to StreetEasy, amenities include a fitness center, package rooms, a rooftop deck and onsite laundry facilities. The seller was not disclosed. M&T Bank financed the acquisition.

