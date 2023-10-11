Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Family Dollar anchors the 28,000-square-foot property in Burbank, Ill.
Time Equities Purchases Burbank Plaza Retail Strip Center in Suburban Chicago for $3.1M

by Kristin Harlow

BURBANK, ILL. — Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has purchased Burbank Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot retail strip center in Burbank, a southern suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was $3.1 million. Currently 91 percent leased and anchored by Family Dollar, the property is home to various tenants such as a dry cleaner, nail salon and phone store. One 2,500-square-foot space is available for lease. Ami Ziff, Jonathan Kim, Grant Scott and Eli Smith represented TEI on an internal basis. Adam Foret of CBRE represented the private seller.

