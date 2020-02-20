Time Equities Unveils Plans for 300-Unit Multifamily Community in West Palm Beach

Communal amenities at CasaMara will include a pool with cabanas, pool pavilion building, children’s pool, grilling stations, 60-foot water wall, Jacuzzi, coworking lounge, fitness center and a bark park.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Time Equities Inc. has unveiled plans for CasaMara, a 300-unit multifamily community in West Palm Beach that will also feature 16,000 square feet of retail space. The property will comprise a 16,000-square-foot clubhouse and seven low-rise buildings offering studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include a pool with cabanas, pool pavilion building, children’s pool, grilling stations, 60-foot water wall, Jacuzzi, coworking lounge, fitness center, bark park, game room with billiards and Wii stations, club room with art lounge and fire place, dining facilities for private parties, children’s playroom and an outdoor playground. The property is situated on 10 acres at 3111 S. Dixie Highway, two miles south of downtown West Palm Beach.

MSA Architects is designing the exterior of CasaMara, while ID and Design International will design the interiors. KAST Construction is the general contractor, and Zabik & Associates is the construction manager. M&T Bank is providing construction financing. Avison Young is handling leasing efforts for the retail portion, and Lincoln Property Co. is handling leasing efforts for the multifamily portion. Time Equities expects to deliver the community in spring 2021.