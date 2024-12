NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Time Manufacturing Holdings has signed a 29,974-square-foot industrial lease in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The producer of vehicle-mounted aerial lifts is taking space at the building at 22218 McCleskey Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 2023. Carry Latham and Jax Rawlinson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Nickers Interests Inc., in the lease negotiations. Joseph Berwick of JLL represented the tenant.