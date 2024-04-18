Timeless Treasures Fabrics Signs 42,000 SF Industrial Lease in Kenilworth, New Jersey

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Timeless Treasures Fabrics, a New York-based manufacturer of clothing materials, has signed a 42,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Kenilworth. The property at 3 Mark Road houses 38,000 square feet of office space, a 24,000-square-foot fenced pave lot and 4,000 square feet of office space. David Simon, Catherine Goski-Vasquez and Richard Goski of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Linda Hill and Doug Bansbach of Colliers represented the tenant.