NEW YORK CITY — Financial services firm TimesSquare Capital Management has signed a 14,116-square-foot office lease at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant is relocating from 7 Times Square to the 30th floor of the building. Silvio Petriello of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bruce Mosler of Cushman & Wakefield and internal agents Alexandra Budd and Daniel Birney represented the landlord, RXR.