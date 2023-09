MIDDLEBURY, CONN. — Watchmaker Timex Group USA has sold its 84,886-square-foot corporate headquarters complex in Middlebury, Conn., for $7.5 million. Chris O’Hara of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Timex Group in the sale to a partnership between Drubner Equities Florida LLC and Atlantic Management. The site spans 93 acres, and the new ownership plans to redevelop the complex into a 720,000-square-foot industrial park.