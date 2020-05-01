Tindall to Develop $27.9M Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Tindall Corp. has acquired 41 acres in Spartanburg to develop its $27.9 million utility division manufacturing facility. The locally based company, which provides concrete solutions for the industrial sector across the country, will use the new site to expand its operations and create 20 jobs. The new site is situated at 2877 Fairforest Clevedale Road, less than two miles from Tindall’s existing headquarters. Tindall expects the utility division to open in early 2021. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Spartanburg County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall of Colliers International represented the seller, a private family fund, in the land transaction. Bobby Lyons of Lyons Industrial Properties represented the buyer.