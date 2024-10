POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Tinkelman Brothers Development Corp. has completed 44 Springside, a 28-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in Poughkeepsie. Designed by the firm’s in-house architecture team, 44 Springside offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature quartz countertops, laundry/storage rooms and smart lock/entry systems. Amenities include a community room, rooftop terrace and an indoor pool. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.