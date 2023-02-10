Tinker Coffee to Open at 360 Market Square in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Tinker Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 360 Market Square in downtown Indianapolis this spring. The 360 Market Square location will be Tinker’s fourth café, but its first standalone offering that is not in the airport or a food hall. Tinker currently maintains two locations in the Indianapolis International Airport and one in the AMP food hall, an artisan marketplace and food hall located in the 16 Tech Innovation District in downtown Indianapolis. The downtown café will be open seven days a week. Flaherty & Collins is the owner and developer behind 360 Market Square, an apartment building with an attached Whole Foods Market.