TireHub Opens Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

KENNESAW, GA. — TireHub, the Atlanta-based national tire distributor cofounded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., has opened its new TireHub Logistics Center in Kennesaw.

Relocated from Lawrenceville to Chastain Road, the Kennesaw TireHub Logistics Center will serve as a distribution center for the company. The relocation to Kennesaw will allow TireHub to reach customers in west Atlanta and surrounding areas, while the Norcross and Chattanooga logistics centers are meant to take care of customers in north Georgia. The Kennesaw location will hold 65,000 tires and employ 20 logistics specialists.

TireHub operates 71 logistics centers in the United States offering full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies.

