Tishman Speyer Acquires 502-Unit Apartment Community in North Atlanta Suburb

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Tishman Speyer has acquired Avia at North Springs, an apartment community located in the northern Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. The property, which will be renamed Randolph Perimeter, totals 502 units across 22 buildings. Constructed in two phases between 1989 and 1996, the community features apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, tennis courts, a playground and walking trails throughout the 18.6-acre property.

Tishman Speyer purchased the community through its TS Communities platform and plans to implement renovations to the units and amenities, including the addition of a fitness center, pickleball court, poolside lounges and an outdoor TV lounge with entertainment and gaming space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.