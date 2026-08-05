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Berkshire Dilworth was built in 2016 and was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of Berkshire Residential)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Tishman Speyer Acquires Berkshire Dilworth Apartments in Charlotte for $76.3M

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New York-based Tishman Speyer has purchased Berkshire Dilworth, a 296-unit apartment community located at 1351 E. Morehead St. in Charlotte. Berkshire Residential sold the property to Tishman Speyer’s TS Plus fund for $76.3 million, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. The community is Tishman Speyer’s first acquisition in the Charlotte area and its second in North Carolina this year following the company’s purchase of The Maggie in Raleigh in January.

Built in 2016, Berkshire Dilworth features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as ground-level retail space, a fitness center, outdoor pool, rooftop lounge, yoga room and private pet spa. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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