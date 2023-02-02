Tishman Speyer Acquires East Boston Apartment Complex for $135M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The Eddy in East Boston totals 259 units. The property was built in 2016.

BOSTON — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has acquired The Eddy, a 259-unit apartment complex in East Boston, for $135 million. The 17-story, waterfront property was originally built in 2016 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include an outdoor deck with a pool, lounge with a chef’s kitchen and pool table, rooftop terrace and a fitness center. Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Green Cities Cos., in the transaction. The deal marks Tishman Speyer’s first multifamily acquisition in Boston.