Rock Lake Business Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., comprises two warehouses spanning a combined 256,000 square feet that were fully leased at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of Tishman Speyer)
Tishman Speyer Acquires Industrial Park in South Florida for $100.2M

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Tishman Speyer has acquired Rock Lake Business Center, a 35-acre industrial park located at 3150-3250 N.W. 33rd St. in Pompano Beach, about 15 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. The investor purchased the South Florida property from IDI Logistics for $100.2 million.

Built in 2020 fronting the Florida Turnpike, Rock Lake comprises two warehouses spanning a combined 256,000 square feet that were fully leased at the time of sale. The facilities feature 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot shared truck courts, 84 dock-high and drive-in doors and 690 car and van parking spots.

The acquired site includes land that can support the future development of two rear-load buildings spanning 243,000 square feet.

