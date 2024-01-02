Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Union West, built in 2019, features 357 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Tishman Speyer Acquires Union West Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago for $128M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Tishman Speyer has acquired Union West, a 15-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The purchase price was roughly $128 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Completed in 2019, Union West features 357 units ranging in size from studios to three bedrooms. A joint venture led by ZOM Living sold the property, which is located at 939 W. Washington Blvd. The building, which is currently 94 percent leased, features amenities such as a fitness center, lounge, entertainment space, an outdoor pool, private work and meeting rooms, a yoga and spin room, pet spa, dog run and onsite boutique grocer West Loop Market. John Jaeger of CBRE represented the seller.

