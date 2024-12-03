Tishman Speyer Begins Construction on 380,000 SF First Phase of Bake Freeway Business Park in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — Tishman Speyer and Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA) have started construction on the 380,000-square-foot first phase of Bake Freeway Business Park in Irvine. When fully completed, Bake Freeway will encompass 600,000 square feet of Class A industrial space with direct access to Interstate 5 and greater Orange County, Calif.

The first phase will feature a 176,337-square-foot building with 186 parking stalls on 9.5 acres at 15700 Bake Parkway, and a 202,831-square-foot building with 287 parking stalls on 10 acres at 15800 Bake Parkway. The buildings will each feature 36-foot clear warehouse space, 25 dock-high doors and two ground-level doors.

KPRS is serving as general contractor on the initial phase, which is slated for completion in third-quarter 2025. The joint venture acquired the fully entitled, 31.9-acre development site in December 2023. At full build-out, the park will offer four buildings ranging in size from 73,000 square feet to 203,000 square feet.

To help finance the first two buildings of Bake Freeway, Tishman Speyer and MFA secured an $84.7 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase.