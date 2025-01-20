Tishman Speyer Breaks Ground on 339-Unit Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has broken ground on a 339-unit affordable housing residential project in The Bronx. The eight-story building will be located at the former site of the Visitation Church and School in the Kingsbridge neighborhood and will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The majority (285) of residences will be reserved for renters earning between 40 and 105 percent of the area median income, and the remaining apartments will provide supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals. Amenities will include two recreation rooms, fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for 2027.