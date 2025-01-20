Monday, January 20, 2025
Tishman Speyer acquired a portion of the site at 160 Van Cortlandt Park South in The Bronx that had been vacant since the parish merged with nearby St. John’s in 2015, from the Archdiocese of New York in 2022. The remainder of the site was purchased by the New York City School Construction Authority, which is currently building a public elementary school.
Tishman Speyer Breaks Ground on 339-Unit Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has broken ground on a 339-unit affordable housing residential project in The Bronx. The eight-story building will be located at the former site of the Visitation Church and School in the Kingsbridge neighborhood and will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The majority (285) of residences will be reserved for renters earning between 40 and 105 percent of the area median income, and the remaining  apartments will provide supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals. Amenities will include two recreation rooms, fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for 2027.

