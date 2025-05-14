Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Situated within walking distance to Vanderbilt University, 2010 West End Avenue includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Tishman Speyer Buys Apartment Tower in Midtown Nashville for $112M

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tishman Speyer has acquired 2010 West End Avenue, a 25-story apartment tower in Midtown Nashville, for $112 million. CA Ventures developed the 358-unit property in 2021. Tishman Speyer’s acquisition was financed in part by a $67.2 million loan from Corebridge.

Situated within walking distance to Vanderbilt University, 2010 West End Avenue includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a rooftop pool, hot tub, fitness center and dog run.

The asset is Tishman Speyer’s second acquisition in Nashville. In 2023, the firm purchased 133 Korean Veterans Boulevard, a 1.2-acre property in SoBro, before selling a portion of that site to T2 Hospitality.

You may also like

ALTO Real Estate Funds Sells 207,611 SF Quebec...

CenterCal, DRA Advisors Acquire 300,000 SF Fig Garden...

Plaza Advisors Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

Dermody Breaks Ground on 93,960 SF Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $6.5M Refinancing...

District Capital Secures $25.1M Acquisition Loan for Michigan...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $22.6M in Equity for...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Seven Retail Property Sales...

Roche, Genentech to Develop $700M Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility...