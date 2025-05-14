Tishman Speyer Buys Apartment Tower in Midtown Nashville for $112M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tishman Speyer has acquired 2010 West End Avenue, a 25-story apartment tower in Midtown Nashville, for $112 million. CA Ventures developed the 358-unit property in 2021. Tishman Speyer’s acquisition was financed in part by a $67.2 million loan from Corebridge.

Situated within walking distance to Vanderbilt University, 2010 West End Avenue includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a rooftop pool, hot tub, fitness center and dog run.

The asset is Tishman Speyer’s second acquisition in Nashville. In 2023, the firm purchased 133 Korean Veterans Boulevard, a 1.2-acre property in SoBro, before selling a portion of that site to T2 Hospitality.