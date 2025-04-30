Tishman Speyer Buys Northern New Jersey Apartment Building for $96.1M

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has purchased Two South Willow, a 200-unit apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair, for $96.1 million. Completed in 2021, Two South Willow consists of 180 market-rate units and 20 affordable housing units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, roof deck, resident lounge, interior courtyard and barbecue grills. Tishman Speyer plans to undertake a series of targeted enhancements to the lounge, roof deck, common areas and mechanical systems, as well as to re-orient the lobby and add a coworking lounge and pet washing station. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.