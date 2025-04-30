MONTCLAIR, N.J. — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has purchased Two South Willow, a 200-unit apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair, for $96.1 million. Completed in 2021, Two South Willow consists of 180 market-rate units and 20 affordable housing units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, roof deck, resident lounge, interior courtyard and barbecue grills. Tishman Speyer plans to undertake a series of targeted enhancements to the lounge, roof deck, common areas and mechanical systems, as well as to re-orient the lobby and add a coworking lounge and pet washing station. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
Tishman Speyer Buys Northern New Jersey Apartment Building for $96.1M
