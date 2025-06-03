Tishman Speyer Buys Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District for $105.5M

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has purchased 148 Lafayette Street, a 12-story office building in Manhattan’s SoHo District, for $105.5 million. Constructed in 1913 and most recently renovated in 2017, the 153,000-square-foot building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as venture capital firm General Catalyst and beauty and cosmetics firm Charlotte Tilbury. The building’s retail space is also fully leased to boxing gym Five Points Academy and clothing store 260 Sample. Adam Spies and Avery Silverstein of Newmark represented the seller, EPIC, an investment firm with offices in New York City and London, in the transaction. Blackstone provided $68.3 million in acquisition financing for the deal.