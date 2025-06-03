Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
148-Lafayette-St.-Manhattan
Tishman Speyer plans to undertake targeted enhancements to the lobby and elevators at 148 Lafayette Street, which is the first office building that the local real estate giant has purchased in New York City since 2019 and its first in the United States since 2021. 
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

Tishman Speyer Buys Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo District for $105.5M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has purchased 148 Lafayette Street, a 12-story office building in Manhattan’s SoHo District, for $105.5 million. Constructed in 1913 and most recently renovated in 2017, the 153,000-square-foot building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as venture capital firm General Catalyst and beauty and cosmetics firm Charlotte Tilbury. The building’s retail space is also fully leased to boxing gym Five Points Academy and clothing store 260 Sample. Adam Spies and Avery Silverstein of Newmark represented the seller, EPIC, an investment firm with offices in New York City and London, in the transaction. Blackstone provided $68.3 million in acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

Greystone Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six...

Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Newmark Negotiates 65,817 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters...

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community...

CBRE Arranges $25.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...