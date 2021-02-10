Tishman Speyer Enters Austin with Acquisition of 240,000 SF Foundry Office Complex

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has entered the Austin market with the acquisition of The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office complex located on the city’s east side. Tishman Speyer’s acquisition of Foundry I, which opened in 2019, was completed on February 3. The purchase of Foundry II will close when Austin-based developer Cielo Property Group delivers the building in May 2021. Sixth River Architects and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designed the first and second buildings, respectively. Amenities include bike storage, outdoor terraces on every floor and underground parking. Mike McDonald and Katy Jane Jenevein of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cielo, which will continue to manage the buildings, in the transaction. Tishman Speyer has tapped CBRE to lease The Foundry.