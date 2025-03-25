Tuesday, March 25, 2025
BP’s new lease for its Chicago office runs through 2032. (Image courtesy of Tishman Speyer)
Tishman Speyer Inks 240,000 SF Office Lease Renewal with BP at CME Center in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Tishman Speyer has inked a 240,000-square-foot office lease renewal with BP at CME Center in Chicago’s West Loop. Global energy leader BP will maintain the same footprint it currently occupies on the entire seventh through 10th floors of 10, 20 and 30 South Wacker Drive. A tenant at the property since 2009, the lease renewal will keep BP’s Chicago office at the campus through at least 2032.

CME Center consists of two 40-story office towers, which are connected by a 10-story center structure. Completed in phases during the 1980s, the 2.3 million-square-foot property holds the distinction of being Chicago’s first all-concrete skyscraper.

Working with Chicago-based architect Kreuck Sexton Partners, Tishman Speyer recently completed a reimagining of CME Center’s lobby, façade and entrances, and expanded the amenity offerings. Tenants and their guests now have access to ZO Clubhouse, an amenity center with a lounge, library, bar area, huddle and wellness rooms, a boardroom and conference room. There is also a 19,500-square-foot fitness facility. Tenants at CME Center include Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Wells Fargo, Reed Smith and RSM.

Ellen May represented Tishman Speyer on an internal basis. Matt Carolan, Andy Strand and Kevin Morgan of JLL represented BP.

