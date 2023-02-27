REBusinessOnline

Tishman Speyer Inks Two Restaurant Deals at The Spiral in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has inked deals with chef Gabriel Kreuther and his business partners to open two new restaurants at The Spiral, the locally based real estate giant’s 65-story office tower in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards district. One concept will be a 5,700-square-foot full-service restaurant serving lunch and dinner that will be located on the corner of 34th Street and Hudson Boulevard. On the corner of 35th Street and Hudson Boulevard, the team will launch an all-day café serving breakfast and lunch. Both openings are slated for 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  