Tishman Speyer Inks Two Restaurant Deals at The Spiral in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has inked deals with chef Gabriel Kreuther and his business partners to open two new restaurants at The Spiral, the locally based real estate giant’s 65-story office tower in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards district. One concept will be a 5,700-square-foot full-service restaurant serving lunch and dinner that will be located on the corner of 34th Street and Hudson Boulevard. On the corner of 35th Street and Hudson Boulevard, the team will launch an all-day café serving breakfast and lunch. Both openings are slated for 2024.