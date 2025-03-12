Tishman Speyer Launches Leasing at 321-Unit Residences at Mazza Apartments in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tishman Speyer, along with property management firm Bozzuto, has launched preleasing at Residences at Mazza, a mixed-use development located at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.

Upon completion, the property will feature 321 apartments, townhomes and penthouses, as well as a 70,000-square-foot retail concourse that will soon be home to T.J. Maxx and Total Wine & More. Amenities will include a coworking lounge, rooftop sky lounge, fitness center, central courtyard with a lap pool and a media room. Monthly rental rates at Residences at Mazza range from $2,300 to $7,479, according to the property website.

The development is situated within a block from the Friendship Heights Metro station and represents the first new apartment community to be built in D.C.’s Friendship Heights neighborhood since 2009, according to Tishman Speyer. The design team includes Danish architectural firm 3XN, landscape architect Parker Rodriguez and interior designer Michaelis Boyd.