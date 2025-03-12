Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Residences at Mazza will feature 321 apartments, townhomes and penthouses, as well as a 70,000-square-foot retail concourse that will soon be home to T.J. Maxx and Total Wine & More. (Rendering courtesy of Tishman Speyer)
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheast

Tishman Speyer Launches Leasing at 321-Unit Residences at Mazza Apartments in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tishman Speyer, along with property management firm Bozzuto, has launched preleasing at Residences at Mazza, a mixed-use development located at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.

Upon completion, the property will feature 321 apartments, townhomes and penthouses, as well as a 70,000-square-foot retail concourse that will soon be home to T.J. Maxx and Total Wine & More. Amenities will include a coworking lounge, rooftop sky lounge, fitness center, central courtyard with a lap pool and a media room. Monthly rental rates at Residences at Mazza range from $2,300 to $7,479, according to the property website.

The development is situated within a block from the Friendship Heights Metro station and represents the first new apartment community to be built in D.C.’s Friendship Heights neighborhood since 2009, according to Tishman Speyer. The design team includes Danish architectural firm 3XN, landscape architect Parker Rodriguez and interior designer Michaelis Boyd.

You may also like

Cordish Completes 300-Unit One Rangers Way Apartments in...

Partnership to Develop 300-Room Hotel, Convention Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Apartment...

Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 120-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Franklin Street Brokers $86.3M Sale of Shopping Center...

Northmarq Arranges $59M Refinancing of Old Town Square...

First Stone Development Receives $15.8M in Construction Financing...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 40,733 SF Retail Center...

Foundry Commercial Facilitates 31,392 SF Office Lease in...