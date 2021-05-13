Tishman Speyer Opens Two Coworking Spaces in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Tishman Speyer has opened two new spaces for Studio, the locally based landlord’s coworking concept, at 11 W. 42nd St. and 175 Varick St. in Manhattan. The first location spans approximately 40,000 square feet, and the second one comprises three floors with the potential to grow to 80,000 square feet. The spaces feature private offices of various sizes, and members have access to an on-demand and onsite suite of amenities created by Tishman Speyer. Those amenities include in-person and virtual wellness and fitness programs, backup childcare, food delivery and onsite medical services.