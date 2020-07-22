Tishman Speyer Opens Two New Coworking Spaces in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Tishman Speyer is expanding its coworking brand Studio with the opening of two new locations at Rockefeller Center’s 1230 Avenue of the Americas and 300 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The space at 1230 Avenue of the Americas spans 110,000 square feet across four floors, and the space at 300 Park Avenue spans 32,000 square feet. Studio features include private offices of varying sizes, videoconferencing facilities, onsite childcare and medical services and virtual wellness and fitness programs. Tishman Speyer first introduced the concept at Rockefeller Center in 2018, achieving full occupancy within the first five months of opening.