Tishman Speyer Receives $340M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Office Complex

CHICAGO — Tishman Speyer has received a $340 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of The Franklin, a two-tower office complex in Chicago’s West Loop. JPMorgan led the single asset single borrower (SASB) loan with Bank of America and Deutsche Bank serving as co-lenders. Proceeds from the five-year, floating-rate loan will be used to pay off The Franklin’s existing loan and fund ongoing leasing efforts. Tishman Speyer has secured 460,000 square feet of new leases and extensions at the property since June 2025, leaving the asset 84 percent leased. Tenants at the 2.5 million-square-foot campus include The Options Clearing Corp., Robert W. Baird, Amazon Web Services, Guggenheim Partners and The Trade Desk. The Franklin encompasses a 60-story tower at 227 W. Monroe St. and a 34-story tower at 222 W. Adams St.