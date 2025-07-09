Tishman Speyer Receives $385M Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Local real estate giant Tishman Speyer has received a $385 million refinancing for 300 Park Avenue, a 25-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. Originally built in 1955, 300 Park Avenue totals 770,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. A consortium of lenders led by J.P. Morgan Chase and including Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley provided a $330 million CMBS loan with a fixed interest rate of 5.44 percent. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance provided $55 million in mezzanine financing to complete the capital stack.