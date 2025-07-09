Wednesday, July 9, 2025
300-Park-Avenue-Manhattan
Originally designed by Emery Roth & Sons and constructed in 1955, 300 Park Avenue encompasses 770,000 square feet of office space between East 49th and 50th streets. Tishman Speyer completed an extensive renovation of the lobby in 2021.
Tishman Speyer Receives $385M Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local real estate giant Tishman Speyer has received a $385 million refinancing for 300 Park Avenue, a 25-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. Originally built in 1955, 300 Park Avenue totals 770,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. A consortium of lenders led by J.P. Morgan Chase and including Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley provided a $330 million CMBS loan with a fixed interest rate of 5.44 percent. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance provided $55 million in mezzanine financing to complete the capital stack.

