Tishman Speyer, Ryan Cos. Break Ground on 58-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin

321-West-Austin

Completion of 321 West, a 58-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin, is slated for late 2024.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, New York-based Tishman Speyer and Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., has broken ground on 321 West, a 58-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin. The site is bounded by Sixth and Guadalupe streets near the Republic Square transit center. The 569,000-square-foot building will house 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 140,000 square feet of office space, 369 apartments and 440 parking spaces. Handel Architects and Austin-based Page are designing the project, with INC Architecture & Design handling interior design. Completion is slated for late 2024. Ryan Cos. announced the project in late 2019.

