Tishman Speyer, Ryan Cos. Top Out 58-Story ATX Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, New York-based Tishman Speyer and Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., has topped out ATX Tower, a mixed-use tower located at 321 West St. in downtown Austin. The site is bounded by Sixth and Guadalupe streets near the Republic Square transit center. The 58-story building will house 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, more than 100,000 square feet of office space, 369 apartments and 440 parking spaces. Handel Architects and Austin-based Page are designing the project, with INC Architecture & Design handling interior design. Ryan Cos. is also the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2024. Ryan Cos. announced the project in late 2019 and broke ground in spring 2022.