Tishman Speyer Secures Two Full-Floor Leases at 900,000 SF Office Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Tishman Speyer has secured lease agreements with Rewards Network and CVS Health to occupy a total of 81,931 square feet at 525 West Monroe, its recently renovated, 900,000-square-foot office tower in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

Rewards Network, a restaurant rewards and loyalty program, will relocate its headquarters to the tower’s 40,956-square-foot sixth floor in September 2026. The fintech company will expand its footprint when it moves from 540 West Madison Street, where it occupies 25,000 square feet.

CVS Health will bring together its Chicago-area workforce at 525 West Monroe in early 2026. The healthcare company’s new office will span the fifth floor for a total of 40,975 square feet.

Tishman Speyer’s redevelopment of 525 West Monroe included a new outdoor plaza, entrances and lobby designed by Michaelis Boyd Associates and MDEAS. The Foyer, an all-day café concept that Tishman Speyer created in partnership with Infuse Hospitality, encompasses a bar and table service as well as outdoor patio seating. Tenants also have access to ZO Clubhouse, an amenity center and lounge on the 23rd floor. Tishman Speyer originally developed 525 West Monroe, which is located one block from Chicago Union Station.

Ellen May and Stephen Golz represented Tishman Speyer on an internal basis. CBRE’s Brad Serot, Tony Coglianese and Tyler Reaumond represented Rewards Network, while Robert Sevim and David Mahoney of Savills represented CVS.