Tishman Speyer Sells 240,000 SF Foundry Office Complex in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The Foundry in East Austin consists of two buildings totaling 240,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Tishman Speyer has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office complex in East Austin. The New York City-based real estate giant acquired the first of The Foundry’s two buildings in January 2021 and the second in July 2021 from locally based developer Cielo Property Group. Mike McDonald and Jonathan Napper of Cushman & Wakefield represented Tishman Speyer in the latest sale. Beacon Capital Partners purchased the asset, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

