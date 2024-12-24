Tuesday, December 24, 2024
A Mercedes-Benz vehicle franchise is a tenant at the 133,300-square-foot 9242 Beverly in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills neighborhood. (Photo credit: Lawrence Anderson)
Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building in Los Angeles for $90M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Tishman Speyer has completed the sale of 9242 Beverly Boulevard, an office building in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills neighborhood, to Envision and Faring for $90 million, or $675 per square foot.

Completed in 1990 and certified LEED Platinum, the 133,300-square-foot building features flexible floor plates, light-filled workspaces, balconies, an interior courtyard with outdoor office settings and a reimagined entrance and lobby.

Tishman Speyer acquired the asset in 2005 for $38 million and subsequently secured leases with private investment firm Post Real Estate Group and Miller-DM to establish a Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicle franchise at the building.

