Tishman Speyer Sells Office Building in Mountain View, California to Spear Street Capital for $121.5M

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Tishman Speyer has completed the disposition of 400 Castro Street, a Class A office building in downtown Mountain View, to Spear Street Capital for $121.5 million, or $876 per square foot. Tishman Speyer developed the 138,000-square-foot asset in 2002 and immediately leased the office space in full to Fenwick & West, which still occupies the property.

With convenient access to highways and Caltrain, 400 Castro features roof decks, underground parking and views of the San Francisco Bay and coastal mountains. Additionally, the property offers onsite restaurants, including Cascal, Peet’s Coffee and Sweetgreen.