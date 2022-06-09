REBusinessOnline

Tishman Speyer Sells Retail Condo in Boston’s Seaport District for $12M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

BOSTON — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has sold Pier 4 Retail, a 16,134-square-foot retail condo in Boston’s Seaport District for $12 million. Built in 2019, the property was fully leased to two restaurant concepts at the time of sale. Chris Angelone, Nat Heald, Kellie Coveney and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented Tishman Speyer in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  