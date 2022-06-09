Tishman Speyer Sells Retail Condo in Boston’s Seaport District for $12M

BOSTON — New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer has sold Pier 4 Retail, a 16,134-square-foot retail condo in Boston’s Seaport District for $12 million. Built in 2019, the property was fully leased to two restaurant concepts at the time of sale. Chris Angelone, Nat Heald, Kellie Coveney and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented Tishman Speyer in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.