Tishman Speyer to Develop 237-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based real estate giant Tishman Speyer will develop a 237-unit affordable housing complex in the Far Rockaway area of Queens. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with the majority (201) reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. The remaining 36 apartments will provide supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals. The project will also include 8,000 square feet of retail space and 7,500 square feet of community center space. Completion is scheduled for 2025.